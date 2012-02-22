Feb 23 Canadian Solar Inc plans
to build a factory in Japan and is currently in negotiations
with local governments in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, the
Nikkei reported.
The business daily said the facility, which is expected to
have a capacity of 150 megawatts of solar panels a year, could
go online as soon as the spring of 2013.
Sales of solar cells in Japan rose 30.7 percent to 1,296
megawatts in 2011, helped by a government scheme to promote
renewable energy.
In a scheme expected to be launched in July, utilities must
buy any electricity generated by solar, wind, biomass,
geothermal and small hydro power plants at preset rates for up
to 20 years.
Japan is overhauling its energy policies after the Fukushima
radiation crisis and is looking to raise the role of renewable
sources such as wind and solar power.