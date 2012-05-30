VW names former Hyundai exec as U.S. sales chief
WASHINGTON, June 8 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is naming a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
May 30 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd will close 115 under-performing and non-strategic corporate stores while its sporting goods chain, FGL Sports, plans to expand its footprint significantly.
FGL Sports plans to add more than 100 new Sport Chek and Atmosphere stores over the next five years, the company said in a statement.
Canadian Tire bought FGL, formerly Forzani Group Ltd, last year.
WASHINGTON, June 8 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is naming a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.