* Company to open 100 Sport Chek, Atmosphere stores
* Closing 115 unprofitable stores under other names
* Store closures estimated to cost C$26 mln
* Canadian Tire shares drop more than 1 pct in Toronto
By Claire Sibonney
May 30 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
will open more than 100 new Sport Chek sporting goods stores and
Atmosphere outdoor gear shops over the next five years, while
shutting down 115 unprofitable outlets operated under different
banners by its FGL Sports unit.
Canadian Tire, one of Canada's biggest and best-known
retailers, bought FGL Sports, formerly Forzani Group Ltd, last
year and the acquisition has become a big profit driver for the
company. Canadian Tire's flagship stores carry automotive,
housewares and other goods.
Canadian Tire has more than 1,700 retail and gasoline
outlets, and 506 FGL Sports stores under different banners,
including 163 Sport Chek and Atmosphere locations.
"We can drive the business more effectively through our core
banners," Michael Medline, president of FGL Sports, said in an
interview.
"We believe, obviously, we can grow our footprint in terms
of number of stores and our sales and the profits, and that's
why we're able to make an announcement like this today because
we see enormous growth potential in this division," he said.
Total sales associated with stores set to close were C$165
million ($160.2 million) in 2011, Medline told analysts and
reporters on a conference call.
The company will add more than 2 million square feet of
retail space under the Sport Chek and Atmosphere banners over
the next five years, or more than 50 percent to the chains'
existing retail space.
"You'll see it really ramping up in 2013 and you'll have
steady growth from 2013 on under that aggressive plan," Medline
told Reuters.
The company will convert some of the shuttered stores -
operating under the banners Sport Mart, Athletes World, Nevada
Bob's Golf, Hockey Experts, Fitness Source and Econosports -
into Sport Chek or Atmosphere stores. The others will close by
the first quarter of 2013.
The expansion of the two chains will take place across
Canada, especially in Ontario, with a special focus on the
Toronto area, said Medline.
"We had expected the company to consolidate banners to
execute a clearer brand strategy and further enhance synergies,"
said BMO Capital Markets analyst Wayne Hood in a note to
clients. "The announced closings come as no surprise."
The company estimates C$26 million in pre-tax costs related
to the closures and expects to recognize most of it in the
second quarter.
The closures do not affect any of FGL Sports' franchise
banners or franchise store locations.
The company said it does not expect capital spending to rise
materially next year, but that going forward, the new strategy
will result in stronger growth and better margins on earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization going
forward.
FGL Sports will make efforts to retain as many employees as
possible. By end of 2013, the company will employ more people
than at present, even before the store closures, Medline said.
Canadian Tire's heavily traded class A shares were down more
than 1 percent to C$66.83 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange amid a broader-market selloff.