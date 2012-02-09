* Q4 EPS C$2.03 vs C$2.07 last year
* Sales up 21 pct at C$3.71 bln
* Canadian Tire banner same-store sales up 1.8 pct
* Shares rise more than 4 pct on TSX
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canadian Tire Corp
, whose seasonal products include snowblowers and
hockey sticks, reported higher quarterly sales and stronger than
expected earnings on Thursday, even though most of the country
is enjoying an unusually mild winter.
Shares of the diversified retailer rose more than 4 percent
after it said overall sales gained 21 percent to C$3.71 billion
($3.71 billion), thanks in part to the acquisition of the
Forzani sporting goods chain, now called FGL Sports.
Earnings, which topped analyst estimates, were also helped
by the company's financial services business.
"When you think about it, weather is a big deal for Canadian
Tire, when it comes to snowblowers and automotive parts and then
on the Forzani Group side ... skiing and outerwear," said Edward
Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough, who called the results stronger
than expected.
Despite higher sales overall, inventories of winter-related
goods could pose a risk at FGL, he said.
On a conference call, Chief Executive Stephen
Wetmore conceded that because of the warm weather, the company
started December discounts earlier than usual to manage
inventory.
"We're now focused on clearing winter
inventory that should not be carried over, with a close eye on
protecting profitability," he said.
The company is one of the country's biggest and
best-known retailers. Its flagship Canadian Tire outlets - a
fixture in towns from coast to coast - sell housewares, sporting
goods and automotive products. The company also operates the
Mark's clothing chain, as well as gas bars.
Financial services saw income before taxes rise
34.6 percent to C$55.7 million, thanks to higher revenue and
lower expenses.
FOOD TRIAL CONTINUES
Asked about reports that it is has decided against expanding
into the highly competitive grocery business, Michael Arnett,
who heads up the Canadian Tire banner, said nothing had been
decided, and a 17-store trial will continue.
"Quite frankly, the results of the trial are not obvious,"
he said. "While it's been very successful in generating traffic
into the stores, the results in terms of converting that
increased traffic into higher sales across the store have been
mixed."
Net income fell to C$166.3 million, or C$2.03 a share, from
C$169.3 million, or C$2.07, in the same quarter last year.
Excluding the tax settlement, earnings per share came in at
about $1.40.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.89 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
To be sure, the warm weather hurt sales of winter tires,
light auto parts and outdoor tools, the company said. Even so,
sales under the Canadian Tire banner rose 2.7 percent, and
same-store sales, a key measure for retailers, rose 1.8 percent.
Same-store sales were 0.7 percent higher at FGL, and 3.1
percent higher at Mark's.
Canadian Tire's heavily traded class A shares closed up 4.2
percent at C$66.15 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.