TORONTO Oct 9 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
will target average earnings per share growth of 8-10 percent
between 2015 and 2017 under an "aggressive plan to compete", the
retailer said on Thursday.
The Toronto-based company said it is also aiming for
annualized sales growth of 3 percent at its Canadian Tire
automotive and hardware stores, 5 percent for Mark's Work
Warehouse, which sell casual and work clothing, and 9 percent at
its FGL Sports unit, whose core brand Sport Chek sells sport
clothes and equipment.
Canadian Tire also said it plans to buy back an additional
C$400 million in class A voting shares through to the end of
2015 and will maintain its dividend policy, paying out 25-30
percent of the prior year's normalized earnings.
The company seeks a 9 percent return on invested capital by
the end of 2017 and a 6 percent return on receivables growth in
its financial services business. It expects an average annual
capital investment of C$575 million ($517.97 million) under the
three-year plan.
Under the plan, it will also evaluate acquisitions to grow
its core categories, considering companies with a strong
financial outlook and brand and growth potential.
