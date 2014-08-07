Aug 7 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp
reported a higher quarterly profit and named Michael Medline
chief executive, effective Dec. 1
Medline, who will also serve as the president, will take
over from Stephen Wetmore, who has agreed to remain on the board
in a new, non-executive position of deputy chairman, Canadian
Tire said on Thursday.
The company, best known for selling automotive products and
home ware, said net income attributable to shareholders rose to
C$178.9 million, or C$2.12 per share, in the second quarter
ended June 28, from C$154.9 million, or C$1.91 per share, a year
earlier.
