Feb 26 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of home products and sports gear.

The company's revenue rose to C$3.65 billion ($2.94 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, from C$3.32 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Canadian Tire rose to C$191.3 million, or C$2.44 per share, from C$187.8 million, or C$2.32 per share. ($1 = 1.2425 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)