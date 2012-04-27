April 27 Canadian Utilities Ltd and its
parent Atco Ltd reported higher quarterly profits as
they linked industrial customers in northern Alberta to the
province's electricity transmission grid.
Atco's structures and logistics business also benefited from
growing demand for its workforce housing and modular facilities
in Australia, Canada and South America.
Atco's first-quarter earnings rose to C$121 million, or
C$2.09 per share, from C$110 million, or C$1.89, a year ago.
Canadian Utilities' earnings rose to C$193 million, or
C$1.45 per share, from C$176 million, or C$1.34 Canadian cents
per share, a year ago.
Revenue at Atco rose 9 percent to C$1.11 billion, while
Canadian Utilities saw a 3.5 percent rise in revenue at C$837
million.
Atco shares were up 12 Canadian cents at C$72.49, while
Canadian utilities shares were down 8 Canadian cents at C$68.50
on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)