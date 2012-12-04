Dec 4 Canadian Western Bank's
fourth-quarter profit rose 20 percent, helped by loan growth and
gains on securities, and the bank raised its quarterly dividend
by 6 percent.
The bank, Canada's seventh-largest by market capitalization,
Said Tuesday that it earned C$43.0 million ($43.27 million), or
55 Canadian cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended
Oct. 31. That compared with a profit of C$35.9 million, or 47
Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.
The Edmonton, Alberta-based bank also said it would raise
its quarterly dividend by 1 Canadian cent, or 6 percent, to 17
Canadian cents per share.