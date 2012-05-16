Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
May 16 Canadian Zinc Corp said it expects capital spending at its main project, the Prairie Creek Mine in the Northwest Territories, to be more than expected due to the addition of more features and an increase in costs.
It now expects to spend C$150 million to C$160 million on bringing the mine to production, up from its previous estimate of $120 million.
Canadian Zinc, which has a market cap of C$76.28 million ($75.99 million), said it engaged SNC-Lavalin Inc in February to complete a feasibility study on the mine, but is yet to get the final report.
The company's first-quarter net loss narrowed to C$2.5 million from C$14.2 million a year earlier.
Canadian Zinc shares, which have shed 38 percent of their value in last three months, closed at 48.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.