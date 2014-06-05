TORONTO, June 5 Canadian Western Bank
said on Thursday its fiscal second-quarter net profit rose 19
percent from a year earlier on strong loan growth and it boosted
its dividend amid an optimistic outlook for the rest of the
year.
Canadian Western, the country's No. 7 bank by market
capitalization, earned C$51.2 million, or 63 Canadian cents a
share on a diluted basis, in the three months ended April 30.
That compared with a year-before profit of C$43.0 million, or 54
Canadian cents a share.
Adjusted cash earnings per common share, which excludes the
after-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
and non-tax deductible changes, rose 18 percent to 65 Canadian
cents a share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 61 Canadian cents per
share.
While Canada's larger bank focus their lending businesses on
residential mortgages, Edmonton, Alberta-based Canadian Western
has carved out a niche in business lending to companies active
in the Alberta oil sands.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)