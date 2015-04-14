Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
MADRID, April 14 Spain's Telefonica is open to offering its rivals rights to premium television content at low prices to ease anti-trust concerns over its planned acquisition of pay-per-view platform Canal+, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.
"Telefonica is open to offer concessions to buy Canal+. The next two weeks could be decisive in seeing if this operation will go forward," the source said.
Competition watchdog CNMC was not immediately available to respond to the remarks, while Telefonica declined to comment.
In November, the CNMC opened an in-depth antitrust investigation into Telefonica's acquisition of pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS), known as Canal+ and majority owned by media group Prisa.
Telefonica, which already owns 44 percent of the pay-TV firm, made a bid for the remaining stake in May 2014, which would make it the leading pay-TV operator in Spain. The deal has since been under CNMC investigation. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Carlos Ruano and Mark Potter)
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.