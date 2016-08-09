BRIEF-Television Broadcasts Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Aug 9 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat Group said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its 92.3 percent shareholding in Sudanese fixed line operator Canar to Sudan's Bank of Khartoum.
The company received 349.6 million dirhams ($95.18 million) in return for the stake, after securing all regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement to the bourse. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
