FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canara Bank posts worse-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Middle East
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Spain set to impose direct rule in Catalonia as crisis spirals
Spain
Spain set to impose direct rule in Catalonia as crisis spirals
Sex and drugs: U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Editor's Picks
Sex and drugs: U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 27, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in an hour

Canara Bank posts worse-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd reported a 27 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower interest income.

A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Net profit fell to 2.60 billion rupees ($40.00 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 3.57 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's eighth-biggest state-run lender by assets said on Friday. (bit.ly/2yRzd03)

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 3.31 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.51 percent at end-September, compared with 10.56 percent a quarter earlier and 9.81 percent a year ago.

Interest earned in the quarter fell 3 percent to 100.58 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.0000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.