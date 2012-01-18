* Buys full control of Wood Wharf site next to Canary Wharf
* Pays 52.4 mln stg for British Waterways' 50 pct stake
* Pays 38 mln stg for Ballymore's 25 pct stake
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Jan 18 Canary Wharf Group
underscored its faith in the development potential of its
financial hub in east London with the 90.4 million pounds
($138.8 million) purchase of full control of a semi-derelict
site adjacent to its existing estate.
Purchase of the Wood Wharf site to the east of Canary Wharf
-- for which ambitious development plans envisage more offices,
apartments and a hotel -- marks the next phase in the company's
long-term plans for its Canary Wharf estate.
The site has over the past 24 years come to rival London's
City financial district, attracting tenants including HSBC
and Citigroup, and the purchase shows Canary
Wharf's belief in strong future demand despite the financial
sector's current woes.
It also allows CWG, majority owned by Songbird Estates
and which owned 25 percent of Wood Wharf, to diversify
its office-led property portfolio.
"For us it is interesting because Wood Wharf is a genuine
mixed-use development at Canary Wharf, which has just been a
pure commercial development. It does mark us in a slightly
different direction," a CWG spokesman said on Wednesday.
About 3.3 million square feet of offices and shops, 1,600
homes and a hotel are planned for the 16.8 acre Wood Wharf site,
representing almost a third of the Canary Wharf estate. It
already has detailed consent for 1.5 million sq ft of offices.
"We are becoming more involved with residential development
and we see that continuing with the Wood Wharf development," the
spokesman said.
Canary Wharf is a 97-acre estate with about 15 million sq ft
of offices and retail. Of that CWG owns about 6.9 million sq ft
and has consent for a further 5.3 mln sq ft.
The acquisition comes as investment banks severely prune
back staff numbers and as companies shelve planned moves amid
global financial turmoil, leaving some London developers
struggling to attract tenants.
Law firm CMS Cameron McKenna and wealth manager Schroders
are among companies that have recently pulled out of
pre-let deals in major London schemes.
MIXED USE
CWG paid 52.4 million pounds for a 50 percent interest in
Wood Wharf owned by British Waterways and 38 million for Irish
developer Ballymore's 25 percent.
The deal with British Waterways included an annual ground
rental payment to the government body, which will increase to 6
million pounds by 2016.
CWG may start construction of Wood Wharf's residential
portion before the commercial aspect and would seek pre-lets for
at least a third of the office space before commencing
development, the spokesman said.
In September, CWG Chairman George Iacobescu said the group
aimed to double the size of Canary Wharf by 2021, soaking up
capacity for an extra 100,000 passengers a day from the
Crossrail transport project and undertaking demand-led
developments.
"We see this as a positive transaction, as Canary Wharf has
now control over the timing and design of the Wood Wharf
scheme," J.P.Morgan Cazenove analyst Harm Meijer said in a note,
adding the site's price of 25 pounds per sq ft was attractive.
"In addition, Canary Wharf diversifies its portfolio and
Wood Wharf will benefit from Canary Wharf's existing
infrastructure," he said.
At 1112 GMT, Songbird shares were up 1.4 percent at 112.5
pence, outperforming a 0.7 rise in the broader index of UK
property stocks.