CHICAGO May 31 A combination of two immunotherapies made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co worked better than either drug alone in a pivotal trial of previously untreated patients with advanced melanoma, but the combination also led to more side effects.

In patients whose tumors contained a specific protein, treatment with a single drug, Opdivo, worked as well as the combination, the trial found.

The trial, involving 945 patients, compared treatment with Opdivo, or nivolumab, to Yervoy, or ipilimumab, as well as to a combination of both drugs. Both are antibodies designed to block two different immune checkpoints, PD-1 and CTLA-4, to help the body's immune system fight cancer.

But taking these brakes off the immune system raises the risk of immune-mediated side effects such as diarrhea leading to colitis or increased levels of lipase, a pancreatic enzyme.

After a follow-up of at least nine months, the trial showed the median time patients lived without their melanoma getting worse was 2.9 months for Yervoy, 6.9 months for Opdivo, and 11.5 months for the combination.

The rate of serious drug-related side effects was 55 percent in the combination group, and 36 percent of patients given both drugs had to stop therapy due to side effects.

"The safety risks were no different than what we saw in earlier trials," said Dr Jedd Wolchok, chief of melanoma and immunotherapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and the study's lead author. "Importantly, there were no drug-related deaths in the combination group."

The trial, presented at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, also showed that patients whose tumors contained a protein called PD-L1, which attaches to PD-1, responded better to Opdivo. The length of time these patients lived before their cancer got worse was 14 months for both Opdivo alone and the combination treatment, and 3.9 months for the Yervoy alone.

For patients with PD-L1-negative tumors, median progression-free survival was 11.2 months for the combination therapy, 5.3 months for Opdivo alone and 2.8 months for Yervoy alone.

"What the biomarker allows you to do is have a discussion with the patient about risk versus benefit," Dr Wolchok said. For a very frail patient, it might make sense to use just Opdivo and avoid the toxicity of the combination, even if their tumor tests positive for PD-L1, since there appears to be no difference in progression-free survival, he said.

For younger patients whose tumors do not contain the protein, the benefit of the combination therapy could outweigh the risk since the trial showed a more than doubling in progression-free survival. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)