CHICAGO May 30 A drug made by Japan's Eisai Co
that was originally derived from sea sponges helped
extend lives of patients with soft-tissue cancers known as
sarcomas by two months, a significant advance for these rare
cancers with few treatment options, Belgian researchers said on
Saturday.
The researchers studied the drug, known as eribulin, in 452
patients with two forms of sarcomas - leiomyosarcoma, which
starts in smooth muscles, and adipocytic sarcoma, which starts
in fat tissue.
"For a disease where such few treatment options exist, a two
month improvement in survival is significant," said Dr. Patrick
Schoffski, a medical oncologist at University Hospitals Leuven
in Belgium, who presented the findings at the American Society
of Clinical Oncology meeting on Saturday.
Patients were treated with either eribulin or the
chemotherapy drug dacarbazine until their disease progressed.
All patients had cancers that had advanced despite treatment
with two or more prior therapies.
In the study, patients treated with eribulin lived an
average of 13.5 months, compared with 11.5 months in those
treated with dacarbazine.
Patients in both study groups experienced side effects, but
patients in the eribulin group were more likely to experience
severe and potentially life-threatening side effects.
Dr. Gary Schwartz, an ASCO spokesman and chief of the
Hematology and Oncology Division at Columbia University, said
the results were encouraging in a disease that is "notoriously
difficult to treat", but the results must be weighed against the
risk of side effects.
The study was funded by Eisai, which sells eribulin for
women with metastatic breast cancer under the brand name
Halaven.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Diane Craft)