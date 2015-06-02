(Repeating without changes to text for additional clients)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 2 The medical view of cancer is in
transition, as cancer doctors increasingly focus on the
defective genes that are driving the disease rather than the
organ in which it takes root.
Oncologists hope that by understanding the genetic
underpinnings of cancer rather than focusing on whether it
originated in the breast or the liver, they will be able to give
patients better, more personalized and more effective
treatments.
But leading cancer experts say that as doctors have tested
that theory more closely, they are seeing both successes and
failures, suggesting that the ideal route to treating cancer may
be far more complicated than hoped.
At the moment, there is not enough understanding of the
mutations that drive cancer growth, said Dr. Richard Pazdur,
chief of oncology at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
"What people want and the scientific reality are two
different situations," Pazdur said in an interview at the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago.
He said there are currently "only a handful of therapies"
that target specific cancer-causing genes. Some oncologists have
begun using those drugs to treat cancers in people with the
corresponding genetic mutations, even when the drugs haven't
been approved for the type of cancer a patient has.
When the drugs work, the results are dramatic. Tumors seem
to melt away, and advances in survival are counted in months and
years, not weeks. The transformation has led many doctors to
question whether the current practice of approving drugs based
on the organ they target needs to change.
But there have also been disappointments. Drugs made by
Roche and GlaxoSmithKline that target cancers
with a mutation known as BRAF can have a powerful, albeit
transient, effect in beating back the deadly skin cancer
melanoma. These drugs do not work, however, in patients with
colon cancers driven by the same BRAF mutation, according to a
2012 study that began to sow doubt among some experts.
"The temptation in practice is to get the tumor sequenced,
and if something comes up for which there is an approved drug,
your clinician is tempted to try that, no matter what the tumor
is. But it might not be that simple," said Dr. Barbara Conley of
the National Cancer Institute.
As it turns out, colon cancers with BRAF mutations have
another driver mutation called EGFR. In those tumors, doctors
may need to use a combination of agents that hit both targets, ,
according to new data presented at ASCO this weekend.
Dr. Bert Vogelstein, a cancer geneticist at Johns Hopkins
University in Baltimore, said there is scant evidence that
matching a patient's mutation to a targeted drug improves care.
"It's definitely an unproven assumption and we ought to test
it," Vogelstein said.
JUMP IN GENETIC PROFILING
Oncologists interviewed by Reuters said genetic profiling of
tumors is becoming much more routine, particularly if a patient
with advanced disease hasn't recovered with more traditional
approaches. Foundation Medicine Inc, which makes genetic
profiling tests, has seen clinical demand for its tests jump 67
percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago.
Dr. Richard Schilsky, chief medical officer of ASCO and a
University of Chicago Medicine oncologist, estimates that in up
to 70 percent of such tests, doctors find a genetic mutation
that can be matched with a drug. Insurers, however, aren't quick
to cover a treatment for an unapproved use unless there is
evidence that it will work.
"They are experimenting. It's not like these therapies don't
have harms as well. They have side effects," said Jennifer
Malin, medical director for cancer drugs at health insurer
Anthem Inc.
The issue will be studied more broadly in a large cancer
clinical trial launched by the NCI. It is designed to match the
underlying genetic defect driving a person's tumor with one or
more of 20 approved or experimental drugs targeting that
gene.
ASCO is also starting a clinical trial to gather data on how
patients fare when doctors order genetic profiles and use the
data to influence treatment. The TAPUR trial will allow these
patients to be treated with one of five FDA-approved drugs
provided for free, and their data will be collected to help
answer this question.
Early results from a small Foundation Medicine-sponsored
trial presented on Sunday showed a limited benefit. Researchers
at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center tested 339
patients with very advanced cancers. For 122 patients, the team
was able to match the genetic defects in their tumors to a drug
or combination of drugs targeting those defects. They also
followed 66 patients whose cancers were not matched to a
targeted drug.
The patients whose tumors were matched with a targeted drug
lived 2 months longer than the unmatched patients. Dr. Jennifer
Wheler of MD Anderson, who led the study, thinks the outcome
might improve if the approach were tried in healthier patients.
But it will take large clinical studies to prove the
hypothesis that picking a patient's therapy based on the
mutation in his or her tumor works. "It's like everything else.
The devil is in the details," Vogelstein said.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Sue Horton)