CHICAGO May 30 A Phase III trial of Pfizer Inc's
Ibrance showed that, in combination with hormone
therapy, the drug more than doubled the duration of disease
control for women with the most common type of breast cancer.
At the time of an interim analysis, patients given Ibrance
and AstraZeneca Plc's Faslodex (fulvestrant), a widely
used treatment to block estrogen, lived an average of 9.2 months
before their cancer worsened. This compared with 3.8 months for
patients treated with Faslodex and a placebo.
The trial, presented in Chicago at a meeting of the American
Society of Clinical Oncology, enrolled 521 patients whose breast
cancer was classified as estrogen-receptor positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative. This category
accounts for about 75 percent of all breast cancers.
Ibrance, or palbociclib, was given conditional approval by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February for such
patients, but only those who had not previously been treated for
advanced breast cancer.
"This represents a new standard of care option ... we await
follow-up for overall survival," said Dr. Don Dizon, a
gynecologic oncologist at the Massachusetts General Hospital
Cancer Center in Boston and an ASCO spokesperson.
Ibrance works by blocking two enzymes, cyclin-dependent
kinase 4 and 6, that are involved in cell growth. Some Wall
Street analysts have predicted the drug could eventually
generate annual sales of more than $5 billion.
Pfizer announced in April that the pivotal trial was stopped
early after meeting its goal of demonstrating that Ibrance
delayed disease progression. Overall survival results are not
yet available, said Dr. Nicholas Turner, a consultant medical
oncologist at The Royal Marsden and a team leader at The
Institute of Cancer Research in London, and the study's lead
author.
The most common adverse side effects seen in the trial
involved blood count irregularities, but the number of
infections caused by the irregularities was low and similar for
both arms of the trial, Dr Turner said. The trial showed that
2.6 percent of Ibrance patients stopped treatment due to side
effects.
Pfizer is currently conducting a study of Ibrance in women
with advanced breast cancer not previously treated with hormone
therapy.
The company said it is in discussions with global regulatory
authorities about potentially making Ibranceb available for
women with hormone positive, HER2 negative metastatic breast
cancer whose disease has progressed following endocrine therapy.
