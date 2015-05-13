May 13 An experimental Pfizer Inc drug that aims to help lung cancer patients with specific genetic mutations who have stopped responding to the company's Xalkori was showing promise in a small, early stage study, according to preliminary data revealed on Wednesday.

The ongoing Phase I trial of the drug, PF-3922, was designed to determine if there is a maximum tolerable dose and which dose or doses to test in future larger trials.

But researchers found some early evidence of efficacy, according to a brief summary of the study that will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)meeting in Chicago later this month.

Of 15 patients evaluated for efficacy, six, or 40 percent, had partial responses, meaning tumor shrinkage of at least 30 percent. Intracranial responses were observed in five patients, indicating that the drug had successfully crossed the blood/brain barrier to attack tumors in the brain, which are common in advanced, or metastatic, lung cancer.

"There's encouraging clinical activity despite that it's an early study," said Ronit Simantov, head of medical affairs for Pfizer oncology.

More data than what was unveiled on Wednesday, including on additional patients, will be presented at the ASCO meeting.

Xalkori is approved to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with a mutation of the ALK gene. That accounts for about 4 percent of all NSCLC patients.

PF-3922 is designed to treat patients who develop specific new mutations that cause Xalkori or similar drugs to stop working. It is also being tested against a mutation of the ROS1 gene, which accounts for about another 1 percent of NSCLC patients.

The most commonly reported adverse side effect was a rise in cholesterol, seen in 23 percent of patients. But that would likely be viewed as acceptable and treatable in patients with advanced lung cancer.

One dose-limiting toxicity occurred in a patient getting the highest 200 milligram strength of PF-3922. That came after the patient had received 16 of a planned 21 doses and was due to an unspecified central nervous system effect, researchers reported.

Pfizer, which sponsored the study, said it was close to selecting doses to move into Phase II trials.

(Editing by Ted Botha)