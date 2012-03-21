By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 21 Three new studies published on
Wednesday added to growing scientific evidence suggesting that
taking a daily dose of aspirin can help prevent, and possibly
treat, cancer.
Previous studies have found that daily aspirin reduces the
long-term risk of death due to cancer, but until now the
shorter-term effects have been less certain - as has the
medicine's potential in patients already diagnosed with cancer.
The new studies, led by Peter Rothwell of Britain's Oxford
University, found that aspirin also has a short-term benefit in
preventing cancer, and that it reduces the likelihood that
cancers will spread to other organs by about 40 to 50 percent.
"These findings add to the case for use of aspirin to
prevent cancer, particularly if people are at increased risk,"
Rothwell said.
"Perhaps more importantly, they also raise the distinct
possibility that aspirin will be effective as an additional
treatment for cancer - to prevent distant spread of the
disease."
This was particularly important because it is the process of
spread of cancer, or "metastasis", which most often kills people
with the disease, he added.
Aspirin, originally developed by Bayer, is a
cheap over-the-counter drug generally used to combat pain or
reduce fever.
The drug reduces the risk of clots forming in blood vessels
and can therefore protect against heart attacks and strokes, so
it is often prescribed for people who already suffer with heart
disease and have already had one or several attacks.
Aspirin also increases the risk of bleeding in the stomach
to around one patient in every thousand per year, a factor which
has fuelled an intense debate about whether doctors should
advise patients to take it as regularly as every day.
Last year, a study by British researchers questioned the
wisdom of daily aspirin for reducing the risk of early death
from a heart attack or stroke because they said the increased
risk of internal bleeding outweighed the potential benefit.
Other studies, including some by Rothwell in 2007, 2010 and
2011, found that an aspirin a day, even at a low dose of around
75 milligrams, reduces the long-term risk of developing some
cancers, particularly bowel and oesophageal cancer, but the
effects don't show until eight to 10 years after the start of
treatment.
Rothwell, whose new studies were published in The Lancet and
The Lancet Oncology journals on Wednesday, said this delay was
because aspirin was preventing the very early development of
cancers and there was a long time lag between this stage and a
patient having clinical signs or symptoms of cancer.
Rothwell and others said deeper research was now needed into
aspirin as a potential treatment for cancer in patients whose
disease has not yet spread.
"No drug has been shown before to prevent distant metastasis
and so these findings should focus future research on this
crucial aspect of treatment," he said.
Peter Johnson, chief clinician at the charity Cancer
Research UK, said his group was already investigating the
anti-cancer properties of aspirin. "These findings show we're on
the right track," he said.
In a written commentary on the research in The Lancet,
Andrew Chan and Nancy Cook of Harvard Medical School in the
United States said it was "impressive" and moved health experts
"another step closer to broadening recommendations for aspirin
use".