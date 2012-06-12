* Diesel fumes now in same risk group as asbestos, arsenic
* Exposure causes lung cancer, linked to bladder cancer
* WHO expert says public health action is needed
* Auto industry says diesel has cleaned up in recent years
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 12 Diesel engine exhaust fumes can
cause cancer in humans and belong in the same potentially deadly
category as asbestos, arsenic and mustard gas, World Health
Organisation (WHO) experts said on Tue sday.
In an announcement that caused consternation among car and
truck makers, the France-based International Agency for Research
on Cancer (IARC), part of the WHO, reclassified diesel exhausts
from its group 2A of probable carcinogens to its group 1 of
substances that have definite links to cancer.
The experts, who said their decision was unanimous and based
on "compelling" scientific evidence, urged people across the
world to reduce exposure to diesel fumes as much as possible.
"The (expert) working group found that diesel exhaust is a
cause of lung cancer and also noted a positive association with
an increased risk of bladder cancer," it said in a statement.
The decision is a result of a week-long meeting of
independent experts who assessed the latest scientific evidence
on the cancer-causing potential of diesel and gasoline exhausts.
It puts diesel fumes in the same risk category as noxious
substances such as asbestos, arsenic, mustard gas, alcohol and
tobacco.
Christopher Portier, chairman of the IARC working group,
said the group's conclusion "was unanimous, that diesel engine
exhaust causes lung cancer in humans".
"Given the additional health impacts from diesel
particulates, exposure to this mixture of chemicals should be
reduced worldwide," he said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE
Diesel cars are popular in western Europe, where tax
advantages have encouraged technological advances and a boom in
demand.
Outside of Europe and India, diesel engines are almost
entirely confined to commercial vehicles. German carmakers are
trying to raise awareness for diesels in the United States,
where the long distances travelled on highways suit diesel
engines.
IARC noted that large populations all over the world are
exposed to diesel exhaust in everyday life, whether through
their jobs or in ambient air.
"People are exposed not only to motor vehicle exhausts but
also to exhausts from other diesel engines...(such as diesel
trains and ships) and from power generators," it said.
IARC's director Christopher Wild said that against this
background, Tuesday's conclusion "sends a strong signal that
public health action is warranted".
"This emphasis is needed globally, including among the more
vulnerable populations in developing countries where new
technology and protective measures may otherwise take many years
to be adopted," he said in a statement.
DIESEL HAS CLEANED UP
For about 20 years, diesel engine exhaust was defined by
IARC as probably carcinogenic to humans - group 2A - but an IARC
advisory group has repeatedly recommended diesel engine exhaust
as a high priority for re-evaluation since 1998.
The global auto industry had argued diesel fumes should be
given a less high-risk rating to reflect tighter emissions
standards.
Reacting to the decision, Allen Schaeffer, executive
director of the Washington-based Diesel Technology Forum said
diesel engine and equipment makers, fuel refiners and emissions
control technology makers have invested billions of dollars in
research into technologies and strategies to reduce emissions.
"New technology diesel engines, which use ultra-low sulphur
diesel fuel, advanced engines and emissions control systems, are
near zero emissions for nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and
particulate matter," he said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for the European Automobile Manufacturers'
Association said she was surprised by the move and the industry
would "have to study the findings in all their details".
"These technologies have been developed to address precisely
these concerns," Sigrid de Vries told Reuters. "The latest
diesel technology is really very clean."
After the IARC report was issued, General Motors Co,
said in a statement: "We will continue with our plans to
introduce new fuel saving technologies and engines that run on
alternate fuels, including diesel."
GM said diesel engines being made today have lower sulfur
content and emit much less particulate matter than engines from
a few years ago.
Alan Baum, principal of Baum and Associates in Michigan,
said it is unlikely that the IARC report will cause companies to
change plans for expansion of diesel fuel in the United States.
About 5.5 percent of new autos, including light-duty pickup
trucks, sold in the United States run on diesel, said Baum, and
he said that figure is expected to rise to 8 or 9 percent by
2015.
IARC said it had considered recent advances in technology
which had cut levels of particulates and chemicals in exhaust
fumes, particularly in developed economies, but said it was not
yet clear how these might translate into health effects.
"Research into this question is needed," it said. "In
addition, existing fuels and vehicles without these
modifications will take many years to be replaced, particularly
in less developed countries, where regulatory measures are
currently also less stringent."
IARC said gasoline exhaust fumes should be classified as
"probably carcinogenic to humans", a finding that was unchanged
from its previous assessment in 1989.