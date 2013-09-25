WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. health regulators have
strengthened the warnings on two blood cancer drugs to reflect
the risk that they may reactivate the hepatitis B virus in
patients previously infected with the disease.
The warnings affect GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
Arzerra, which was approved in the United States in 2009 to
treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and Rituxan, a drug
made by Roche Holding AG and Biogen Idec Inc
that is approved to treat a variety of conditions including CLL,
non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and rheumatoid arthritis.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the risk is
already described in the warnings and precautions section of the
label for both drugs but that cases of reactivation continue to
occur and some patients have died. Now the information will be
placed in a black box, indicating the most serious type of risk.
The FDA said it recommends that physicians screen all
patients for hepatitis B infection before starting treatment
with the drugs, and monitor patients with evidence of prior
hepatitis B infection for signs that the virus has been
reactivated, including for several months after therapy has
stopped.
Both drugs work be suppressing the body's immune system,
which is critical in fighting infections. Hepatitis B is a
serious liver infection that can become chronic and lead to
liver failure, liver cancer or cirrhosis, a condition that
causes permanent scarring of the liver. It is spread through
contact with blood and body fluids. The best way to prevent the
disease is through vaccination.