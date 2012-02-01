HONG KONG Feb 1 Researchers in Singapore have created a miniature robot with a pincer and a hook that can remove early-stage stomach cancers without leaving any scars.

Stomach cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide and is particularly common in east Asia. It does not get as much attention as other cancers because of its lower incidence in the west. Below are some facts about cancer:

* Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and accounted for 7.6 million deaths (13 percent of all deaths) in 2008, the last year for which WHO figures are available. The main types of cancer are:

lung (1.4 million deaths)

stomach (740 000 deaths)

liver (700 000 deaths)

colorectal (610 000 deaths)

breast (460 000 deaths)

* About one million new cases of stomach cancer were estimated to have occurred in 2008, or 7.8 percent of the total, making it the fourth most common malignancy in the world, behind cancers of the lung, breast and colo-rectum.

* Stomach cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in both sexes worldwide. The highest mortality rates are in east Asia, the lowest in north America. High mortality rates are also present in both sexes in central and east Europe, and in Central and South America.

* About 30 percent of cancer deaths are due to five leading behavioral and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, alcohol use.

* About 70 percent of all cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Deaths from cancer worldwide are expected to rise to over 11 million in 2030.

Sources: World Health Organisation, International Agency for Research on Cancer (Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)