By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 1 Researchers in Singapore
have created a miniature robot with a pincer and a hook that can
remove early-stage stomach cancers without leaving any scars.
Stomach cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death
worldwide and is particularly common in east Asia. It does not
get as much attention as other cancers because of its lower
incidence in the west. Below are some facts about cancer:
* Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and accounted
for 7.6 million deaths (13 percent of all deaths) in 2008, the
last year for which WHO figures are available. The main types of
cancer are:
lung (1.4 million deaths)
stomach (740 000 deaths)
liver (700 000 deaths)
colorectal (610 000 deaths)
breast (460 000 deaths)
* About one million new cases of stomach cancer were
estimated to have occurred in 2008, or 7.8 percent of the total,
making it the fourth most common malignancy in the world, behind
cancers of the lung, breast and colo-rectum.
* Stomach cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death
in both sexes worldwide. The highest mortality rates are in east
Asia, the lowest in north America. High mortality rates are also
present in both sexes in central and east Europe, and in Central
and South America.
* About 30 percent of cancer deaths are due to five leading
behavioral and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit
and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use,
alcohol use.
* About 70 percent of all cancer deaths occur in low- and
middle-income countries. Deaths from cancer worldwide are
expected to rise to over 11 million in 2030.
Sources: World Health Organisation, International Agency for
Research on Cancer
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)