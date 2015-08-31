CHICAGO Aug 31 The American Society of Clinical
Oncology (ASCO) has issued guidelines on how cancer doctors
should approach the use of new genetic tests that screen for
multiple cancer genes at the same time, including counseling
patients about genes whose contribution to cancer is still
poorly understood.
The guidelines aim to educate doctors about the risks and
benefits of new genetic tests, argue for regulation to assure
quality and call for more equitable reimbursement of the cost of
the tests from private and public insurers.
The falling price of genome sequencing has made it possible
for cancer doctors to cheaply test for a wide variety of mutated
genes that could guide treatment or predict a person's risk for
cancer.
The multi-gene tests can help doctors identify ways to treat
the genetic drivers of cancer or guide treatment for people born
with genes that raise their cancer risk. But often the tests
turn up unexpected or ambiguous results, leaving patients and
doctors wondering what the results mean.
"It's like having an all-you-can-eat buffet, and is that a
good thing?" said Dr. Noralane Lindor, an oncologist and
geneticist from Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine
and an ASCO Prevention Committee member.
Lindor was one of several authors of the guidelines issued
on Monday by ASCO and published in the Journal of Clinical
Oncology.
One key area in the study is the new practice of testing
tumors for mutations driving cancer growth. The tests can help
suggest drugs that target these mutations. But, depending on how
they are done, the tests can also uncover inherited cancer genes
that could affect other family members.
When doctors order these tests, ASCO recommends that
patients are informed about this possibility and be given the
chance to opt out of these findings if they choose.
The new guidelines also take on the area of multi-gene panel
testing for cancer susceptibility, such as genes linked to
breast cancer.
The tests, produced by Myriad Genetics Inc, Ambry
Genetics, Invitae Corp and Illumina Inc and
others, cover roughly 25 to 40 genes suspected of contributing
to breast cancer risk.
They have become increasingly popular since June 2013, when
the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated patents held by Myriad on
BRCA1 and BRCA2, two well-characterized genes that increase the
risk for breast, ovarian and other cancers.
"There are some genes on these panels that we know almost
nothing about," Lindor said.
In the hands of an oncologist who does not fully understand
the findings, patients could be treated aggressively with
surgery to remove her breasts or ovaries for having mutations
that would never have caused them harm, said Lindor. "The
possibility of doing harm is very real."
The ASCO guidelines also call for better regulation of the
tests to assure quality without hampering access to them. The
U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering regulating
lab-developed tests, which include most genetic tests.
Currently, these tests fall under guidelines established by
the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) of 1988.
Under CLIA, such tests are not required to prove clinical
validity or utility, meaning information that aids patient care.
ASCO also recommends that cancer doctors and other health
professionals ordering cancer risk tests seek out additional
training in genetics.
In addition, the group wants insurers to establish coverage
policies that support genetic testing services to assess
inherited cancer risks. Currently, such coverage is uneven,
Lindor said, with Medicare, Medicaid and some private insurers
putting up barriers to patients receiving testing and counseling
services.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Rigby)