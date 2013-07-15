By Deena Beasley
July 15 National Cancer Institute scientists
have released the largest-ever database of cancer-related
genetic variations, providing researchers the most comprehensive
way so far to figure out how to target treatments for the
disease.
Open access worldwide to the new database, based on genome
studies, is expected to help researchers accelerate development
of new drugs and better match patients with therapies, NCI said
in a statement on Monday.
"Most anti-cancer drugs that are used today are used based
on their empirical activity," Dr. Yves Pommier, chief of the
NCI's Laboratory of Molecular Pharmacology, said in an
interview. "For most of them, we know there is a target, but
they have not been connected with any genomics."
Most cancer treatments involve a lot of guess work because
doctors have no way to determine how a particular patient is
likely to respond to many commonly used drugs or chemotherapy,
or which cancers will develop resistance.
To create the database, the NCI team sequenced 60 human
cancer cell lines, generating an extensive list of
cancer-specific variations for different parts of the body.
The results were published in Cancer Research, a journal of
the American Association for Cancer Research.
Researchers could mine the data, for instance, to determine
whether the chemotherapy drug Cisplatin is associated with
specific genetic mutations, Pommier said.
"Only about half of women with ovarian cancer respond to
it," he said, noting that pharmaceutical companies would have
little incentive to determine if an existing cancer drug should
only be used in a subset of patients.
Many recently approved cancer drugs are targeted treatments,
designed to block specific pathways that cancer cells use to
grow and reproduce. Before the drugs are administered, patients
are tested for the specific genetic mutations that would make
the drug more likely to be beneficial to them.
Melanoma drug Zelboraf, sold by Roche Holding AG,
is designed to work by targeting a specific genetic mutation
found in about half of all melanomas. Pfizer Inc's
cancer drug Xalkori, which targets a mutation in the ALK gene,
works in about 4 percent of lung cancer patients.