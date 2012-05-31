* Rise as poor adopt unhealthy "Western" lifestyles
* Increase expected in breast, prostate, colorectal cancers
* Study first to examine poor/rich divide
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 1 The number of people with cancer
is set to surge by more than 75 percent across the world by
2030, with particularly sharp rises in poor countries as they
adopt unhealthy "Westernised" lifestyles, a study said on
Friday.
Many developing countries were expected to see a rise in
living standards in coming decades, said the paper from the
World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on
Cancer (IARC) in Lyon, France.
But those advances could come at a cost - an increase in
cases of cancers linked to poor diet, lack of exercise and other
bad habits associated with affluence and linked to diseases like
breast, prostate and colorectal cancers, it added.
"Cancer is already the leading cause of death in many
high-income countries and is set to become a major cause of
morbidity (sickness) and mortality in the next decades in every
region of the world," said Freddie Bray from IARC's cancer
information section.
The study was the first to look at how present and future
rates of cancer might vary between richer and poorer countries,
as measured by the development rankings defined in the United
Nations' Human Development Index (HDI).
Researchers found poorly developed countries - mostly those
in sub-Saharan Africa - had high numbers of cancers linked to
infections - particularly cervical cancer, but also liver
cancer, stomach cancer and Kaposi's sarcoma.
By contrast, richer countries like Britain, Australia,
Russia and Brazil had more cancers associated with smoking -
such as lung cancer, and with obesity and diet.
The researchers said that rising living standards in less
developed countries would probably lead to a decrease in the
number of infection-related cancers. But it was also likely
there would also be an increase in types of the disease usually
seen in richer countries.
They predicted that middle-income countries such as China,
India and Africa could see an increase of 78 percent in the
number of cancer cases by 2030.
Cases in less developed regions were expected to see a 93
percent rise over the same period, said the paper published in
the journal Lancet Oncology.
Those rises would more than offset signs of a decline in
cervical, stomach and other kinds of cancer in wealthier
nations, said the researchers.
Christopher Wild, IARC's director said the study showed "the
dynamic nature of cancer patterns" across the world over time.
"Countries must take account of the specific challenges they
will face and prioritise targeted interventions," he said,
emphasising the need for prevention measures, early detection
systems and effective treatment programmes.
The study used data from GLOBOCAN, an IARC-compiled database
of estimates of cancer incidence and death rates in 2008 in 184
countries worldwide.
The researchers found how patterns of the most common types
of cancer varied according to four levels of human development,
and then used these findings to project how the cancer burden is
likely to change by 2030.
The seven most common types of cancer worldwide are lung
cancer, female breast cancer, colorectal cancer, stomach cancer,
prostate cancer, liver cancer and cervical cancer.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)