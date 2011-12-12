* Early results show promise for advanced leukemia patients
* US FDA filing planned for mid-2012
By Deena Beasley
SAN DIEGO, Dec 11 Early results from a pivotal
trial of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc's experimental
leukemia drug ponatinib show it is effective in nearly half of
patients who had stopped responding to currently available
drugs.
An interim look at the study, presented here at a meeting
of the American Society of Hematology, shows that 47 percent of
chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) patients with chronic-phase
disease had a major response to ponatinib, meaning that at
least two-thirds of their bone marrow was normal.
Thirty-nine percent of those patients achieved complete
remission of their leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow.
The trial involves 449 patients -- the interim results are
from 392 subjects -- who had stopped responding to treatment
with Sprycel, sold by Novartis AG , and Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co's Tasigna.
Both of these older drugs, respectively known generically
as dasatinib and nilotinib, are members of a class called
tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
Ariad's drug is designed to target an abnormal tyrosine
kinase that is closely associated with CML and Philadelphia
chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Side effects seen in the trial included rash (in 32 percent
of patients), thrombocytopenia (31 percent), dry skin (24
percent), abdominal pain (19 percent), and headache (17
percent).
Ariad said 6 percent of patients developed pancreatitis,
inflammation of the pancreas, but all of them were able to
remain in the trial.
Researchers said the deaths of four patients, all of whom
had advanced leukemia and other serious medical conditions, may
have been related to treatment with ponatinib.
"The side effect profile is every bit as good as other
drugs in this class," said Ariad Chief Executive Officer Harvey
Berger.
Ariad plans to file for U.S. regulatory approval of
ponatinib in mid-2012 based on the mid-stage trial results.
Berger said the company will decide in the first quarter of
next year whether to secure a European partner for the drug,
and remains committed to commercializing it on its own in the
United States.
The CEO also said Ariad will launch next year a trial of
ponatinib in newly-diagnosed patients.