CHICAGO Dec 30 Heavy smokers and former heavy
smokers should get annual lung cancer screening tests, according
to final guidelines issued on Monday by an influential U.S.
panel.
The final recommendations, issued by the U.S. Preventive
Services Task Force and published in the Annals of Internal
Medicine, apply to people aged 55 to 80 whose smoking has put
them at high risk of cancer. That includes former heavy smokers
who have quit within the past 15 years. Heavy smokers are
considered to be those who smoked a pack a day for 30 years, or
two packs a day for 15 years.
According to a comprehensive review of medical evidence
since 2004, the panel found the benefits of screening high-risk
individuals with low-dose computed tomography, or CT scans,
outweigh the potential harms of overdiagnosis and increased
exposure to radiation, which also contribute to cancer risk.
The panel, which is comprised of independent experts and
advises U.S. policymakers, gave the screening a "B"
recommendation, meaning it is at least moderately certain that
the benefits of the scans outweigh the harms. Under the
Affordable Care Act, insurers are required to cover preventive
services with a grade of "B" or higher.
The guidelines are intended to help prevent some of the
160,000 annual lung cancer deaths in the United States, which
exceed the total number of deaths from breast, prostate and
colon cancer combined.
Smoking is the biggest risk factor for developing lung
cancer, resulting in about 85 percent of lung cancers in the
United States.
The guidelines largely fall in line with recommendations
from most major groups of cancer experts, including the American
Cancer Society and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
When the initial recommendations were published in July,
some doctors expressed concern that the guidelines could lead to
overdiagnosis and overtreatment of cancers, in much the same way
that widespread screening programs for breast and prostate
cancers have done.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Leslie Adler)