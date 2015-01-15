Jan 15 Researchers believe they have discovered
a mechanism by which tumors eventually evade effective
combination treatments for melanoma, providing clues that could
lead to longer-lasting therapies for the deadliest of skin
cancers.
The two-year study, led by Dr. Roger Lo of the UCLA Jonsson
Comprehensive Cancer Center, looked at tumor samples from 15
melanoma patients prior to therapy that combined a BRAF
inhibitor with an MEK inhibitor and after they developed
resistance to the drugs.
Previous research found that adding an MEK drug to a BRAF
drug significantly lengthened the time before the disease began
to worsen. That led to GlaxoSmithKline's Tafinlar and
Mekinist combination, and the combination of Roche's
Zelboraf with the experimental Exelixis drug
cobimetinib awaiting U.S. approval.
The so-called targeted therapies are designed to turn off
specific molecular pathways associated with tumor growth. The
approach can have dramatic effects, until tumor cells develop
resistance.
"The resistance is basically a matter of time, but if we
figure out the strategies by which the resistance happens we can
propose new ways to suppress these mechanisms," Lo said in a
telephone interview.
"If we can understand better what type of (genetic)
mutations occur in melanoma ... we can design better and better
drugs to suppress these. Either new drugs, better combinations
of drugs or better regimens of drugs," Lo said.
By studying genetic material from tumors that developed
resistance to the combination therapy, Lo's team found highly
unusual changes in key cancer genes.
"What we found was genetic alterations were much more
exaggerated," Lo said.
"Most of the time when a gene is increased for the benefit
of cancer, usually you see four copies, 10 copies," Lo said.
"Here, we're finding 80 or 100 copies.
"This is the result of a severe evolutionary pressure
imposed on the cancer by the drugs. It's almost a signature of
resistance to the combo drug."
Along with the findings, published on Thursday in the
journal Cancer Cell, Lo's group proposed potential ways of
fighting the resistance, including intermittent therapy that
would take a break from exposing the tumor to the drugs.
"Other ideas includes inhibitors that would inhibit certain
types of signaling ... that specifically target mechanisms of
resistance," Lo said.
"We need to study iterative resistance to therapies so we
can construct better and better therapies to push the curve to
increased survival."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)