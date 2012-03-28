* U.S. cancer rates fall 0.6 pct/year from 2004-08
* Breast cancer rates plateau
* Pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer on the rise
By Deena Beasley
March 28 The total number of Americans dying
from or diagnosed with cancer is falling, but certain cancers
linked to obesity and inactivity are on the rise, according to
an annual report on the status of cancer in the United States.
U.S. cancer rates fell 0.6 percent per year between 2004 and
2008, according to the report, based on data from the National
Cancer Institute, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
and other sources.
For men, the incidence of prostate cancer dropped by an
average 2.1 percent per year, while lung cancer rates fell 2
percent. In women, lung cancer rates declined by 1.2 percent a
year, while the incidence of breast cancer, which is associated
with obesity, was flat.
"Breast cancer incidence did drop when hormones were
stopped, but it has now plateaued," said Dr. Powel Brown,
chairman of clinical cancer prevention in the department of
breast medical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson
Cancer Center in Houston.
He was referring to the discovery several years ago that
hormone replacement therapy for menopausal women increased the
risk of breast cancer and heart disease.
Dr. Brown also explained that lung cancer trends for women
have lagged those of men by about 10 years, reflecting the
widespread use of tobacco by women.
Smoking is responsible for about a third of all cancer cases
in the United States, while another 20 percent or more are tied
to obesity and inactivity.
More than a third of Americans are overweight and more than
a quarter are obese, increasing their chances of developing
health problems such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, as well
as certain types of cancers.
Possible mechanisms for obesity's association to cancer
include hormone production, the role of fat cells in tumor
growth and levels of inflammation.
The annual report found that rates of pancreatic cancer and
kidney cancer - both linked to excess weight and sedentary
lifestyle - rose 1.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively, each
year from 2004 to 2008.
The incidence of colorectal cancer, also linked to obesity,
fell 2.4 percent a year over the same period.
"Part of that may be related to colorectal screening," said
Dr. Brown. "It may also be related to diet or other exposures
that people have. We don't understand it well."
The report also found that, overall, fewer people are dying
from cancer. U.S. cancer mortality fell 1.6 percent annually
from 2004 to 2008 as treatments improved and incidence dropped.
"While smoking has been considered an extreme risk factor
for cancer ... in the future it will be appreciated that obesity
and lack of physical activity are major risk factors," Dr. Brown
said. "People need to be counseled to increase exercise, eat
healthfully and lose weight."
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; editing by Michele Gershberg and
Andre Grenon)