* Study an "exciting first step" toward screening tests
* Larger tests now underway
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Jan 9 Using cervical fluid collected
from routine Pap smears, U.S. researchers were able to spot
genetic changes caused by both ovarian and endometrial cancers,
offering promise for a new kind of screening test for these
deadly cancers.
Experts say that although the test has tremendous potential,
it is still years from widespread use. But if proven effective
with more testing, it would fill a significant void.
Currently, there are no tests that can reliably detect
either ovarian or endometrial cancer, which affects the uterine
lining. Research teams have been trying for several years to
find a screening test that could identify these cancers early,
when there is a better chance of a cure.
"Pap smears have had a tremendous impact in reducing the
rate of cervical cancer in the United States," said Dr. Andrea
Myers of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a co-author of the
commentary on the study published in Science Translational
Medicine.
"The lack of an equally effective screening test for women
at high risk for endometrial or ovarian cancer has created a
great deal of interest in developing tests that could identify
these cancers by their genetic 'signature' - the collection of
specific mutations within them," she said.
"This new study is an important step in that direction."
The new approach, developed by a team at Johns Hopkins
Kimmel Cancer Center in Baltimore, piggybacks on routine
Papanicolaou or Pap testing, which is already done routinely to
detect cervical cancer.
The idea is to take fluid collected from the cervix for Pap
tests and use gene sequencing technology to look for genetic
changes that would only be found in endometrial and ovarian
tumors.
Since Pap tests occasionally contain cells shed from the
ovaries or the lining of the uterus, cancer cells from these
organs could be present in the fluid as well.
The team tested for mutations in 24 endometrial and 22
ovarian cancers.
'EXCITING FIRST STEP'
"We could detect 100 percent of endometrial cancers and 40
percent of ovarian cancers, even at the earliest stages of their
disease, and we can do it without any false positives," said Dr.
Luis Diaz, associate professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins, who
worked on the study published on Wednesday in Science
Translational Medicine.
Diaz called the study "an exciting first step."
"We're seeing high sensitivity in endometrial cancer. We're
seeing moderate sensitivity in ovarian cancer, and we're seeing
no false positives," he said.
That offered enough rationale to start tests on 100 ovarian
cancers of different stages and 100 endometrial cancers, as well
as a large number of samples from healthy women.
The team hopes to complete that testing by the end of the
year.
Dr. Shannon Westin, an expert in gynecologic cancers at the
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said the need for
a screening test for these two cancers is great.
In the United States, the two cancers combined are diagnosed
in 70,000 women each year, and about 23,500 women will die from
these cancers.
Westin, who co-wrote a commentary on the study, said the
paper is "very compelling and very interesting" that you could
find evidence of these cancers in a screening test using fluid
from Pap tests.
But the test must still be validated and shown to be
effective in a large populations of women, a process that could
take 10 to 15 years.
"It's a great first step. It is a proof of principle that
this can be done. Patients are used to getting the Pap smear.
They understand it," she said. That might mean women would
ultimately be comfortable getting this type of test.
Dr. David Chelmow, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology
at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, who was not
involved with the research, said it would be "fantastic" to have
a test that would reliably detect cancers.
"It's an innovative idea. It's neat. But the question is
really going to be what happens when this gets more thoroughly
tested," he said.
Diaz said currently there are no tests to screen for these
cancers early. The experimental test would cost about $100, b ut
with the falling cost of sequencing technology, he estimates it
will be half or even a tenth of that cost within the next year.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jilian Mincer and
Eric Walsh)