* Some 223,000 lung cancer deaths in 2010 due to pollution
* Cancer agency ranks polluted air alongside tobacco smoke
* Transport and power generation are major air polluters
By Kate Kelland and Stephanie Nebehay
LONDON/GENEVA, Oct 17 The air we breathe is
laced with cancer-causing substances and is being officially
classified as carcinogenic to humans, the World Health
Organisation's cancer agency said on Thursday.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) cited
data indicating that in 2010, 223,000 deaths from lung cancer
worldwide resulted from air pollution, and said there was also
convincing evidence it increases the risk of bladder cancer.
Depending on the level of exposure in different parts of the
world, the risk was found to be similar to that of breathing in
second-hand tobacco smoke, Kurt Straif, head of the agency's
section that ranks carcinogens, told reporters in Geneva.
"Our task was to evaluate the air everyone breathes rather
than focus on specific air pollutants," deputy head Dana Loomis
said in a statement. "The results from the reviewed studies
point in the same direction: the risk of developing lung cancer
is significantly increased in people exposed to air pollution."
Air pollution, mostly caused by transport, power generation,
industrial or agricultural emissions and residential heating and
cooking, is already known to raise risks for a wide range of
illnesses including respiratory and heart diseases.
Research suggests that exposure levels have risen
significantly in some parts of the world, particularly countries
with large populations going through rapid industrialisation,
such as China.
IARC reviewed thousands of studies on air pollution tracking
populations over decades and other research such as those in
which mice exposed to polluted air experienced increased numbers
of lung tumours.
In a statement released after reviewing the literature, the
Lyon-based agency said both air pollution and "particulate
matter" - a major component of it - would now be classified
among its Group 1 human carcinogens.
That ranks them alongside more than 100 other known
cancer-causing substances in IARC's Group 1, including asbestos,
plutonium, silica dust, ultraviolet radiation and tobacco smoke.
CARCINOGEN ENCYCLOPAEDIA
Air pollution is highly variable over space and time.
Loomis said there was relatively high exposure in Asia,
South Asia, eastern North America, some places in Central
America and Mexico, as well as North Africa.
But although both the composition and levels of air
pollution can vary dramatically from one location to the next,
IARC said its conclusions applied to all regions of the world.
"Our conclusion is that this is a leading environmental
cause of cancer deaths," Dr. Christopher Wild, director of IARC,
told the news briefing in Geneva.
IARC's ranking monographs programme, sometimes known as the
"encyclopaedia of carcinogens", aims to be an authoritative
source of scientific evidence on cancer-causing substances.
It has already classified many chemicals and mixtures that
can be components of air pollution, including diesel engine
exhaust, solvents, metals and dusts. But this is the first time
that experts have classified air pollution as a cause of cancer.
Wild said he hoped the comprehensive evidence would help the
WHO, which is revising its global 2005 guidelines on air
quality. The U.N. agency makes on recommendations on public
health issues to its 193 member states.
Asked why it had taken so long to reach the conclusion, he
said that one problem was the time lag between exposure to
polluted air and the onset of cancer.
"Often we're looking at two, three or four decades once an
exposure is introduced before there is sufficient impact on the
burden of cancer in the population to be able to study this type
of question," he said.
