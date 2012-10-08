* Studies find distinct genetic patterns in aggressive cases
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 9 Scientists have found two distinct
genetic "signatures" for prostate cancer that may help doctors
predict which patients have aggressive tumours, and designed
experimental blood tests to read those genetic signs like
barcodes.
The teams, whose work was published on Tuesday in the Lancet
Oncology journal, believe tests developed from the signatures
could eventually be used to tell which patients need immediate
treatment.
"Prostate cancer is a very diverse disease - some people
live with it for years without symptoms but for others it can be
aggressive and life-threatening," said Johann de Bono, who led a
study at Britain's Institute of Cancer Research. "So it's vital
we develop reliable tests to tell the different types apart."
Researchers in Britain and the United States found that by
reading the patterns of genes switched on and off in blood
cells, they could accurately detect which advanced prostate
cancer patients had the worst survival rates.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men
after lung cancer. There were 899,000 new cases diagnosed
worldwide in 2008, the last year for which there is full global
data, according to the World Health Organisation's International
Agency for Research on Cancer.
While many cases can progress quickly, spreading to other
organs and becoming deadly, experts say as many as half of
prostate cancers are likely to remain confined to the prostate
and are unlikely to become life-threatening.
The problem has always been knowing accurately, and at an
early stage, which tumours are most likely to kill.
Although tests for aggressive forms of prostate cancer
already exist, experts say they are only moderately accurate.
De Bono said scientists can learn more about prostate
cancers by the signs they leave in blood. This allowed his team
to develop a test potentially more accurate than those available
now and easier for patients than taking a biopsy, he said.
"Our test reads the pattern of genetic activity like a
barcode, picking up signs that a patient is likely to have a
more aggressive cancer. Doctors should then be able to adjust
the treatment they give accordingly," he said in a statement.
GENE ACTIVITY
For his study, De Bono's team scanned all the genes in blood
samples from 100 patients in London and Glasgow with prostate
cancer. They included some already diagnosed with advanced
cancer and some thought to have low-risk, early-stage cancer.
Using statistical modelling, the team divided the patients
into four groups according to patterns of gene activity and,
after almost two-and-a-half years, they found patients in one
group had died significantly earlier than those in the others.
They pinpointed nine key active genes shared by all patients
in that group, and when they tested another 70 Americans with
prostate cancer, they again found these genes identified
patients who survived for a shorter time - around 9 months
compared to over 21 months for those without the gene pattern.
The second study by researchers in the United States
identified a set of six genes linked to a more aggressive form
of prostate cancer in a group of 62 patients at the Dana-Farber
Cancer Institute in Boston. The signature divided patients into
two groups: one with an average survival time of 7.8 months and
the other with an average survival of at least 34.9 months.
The British team said their signature included several genes
involved in the immune system - suggesting the immune system is
suppressed in patients whose cancers spread around the body.
Commenting on the work in The Lancet Oncology, Karina
Dalsgaard Sorensen at Denmark's Aarhus University Hospital, who
was not involved in either study, said the findings were welcome
and significant.
"These results suggest that a few selected genes in blood
samples from patients...can significantly improve the prediction
of outcomes," she said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Andrew Heavens)