By Ludwig Burger
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 1 Software engineers are moving
to the fore in the war on cancer, designing programmes that sift
genetic sequencing data at lightning speed and minimal cost to
identify patterns in tumours that could lead to the next medical
breakthrough.
Their analysis aims to pinpoint the mutations in our genetic
code that drive cancers as diverse as breast, ovarian and bowel.
The more precise their work is, the better the chance of
developing an effective new drug.
Ever since James Watson and Francis Crick discovered the
structure of DNA in 1953, scientists have been puzzling over how
genes make us who we are. The confluence of computing and
medicine is accelerating the pace of genetic research.
But making sense of the swathes of data has become a logjam.
That, in turn has created an opportunity for computer geeks
and tech firms such as Microsoft, SAP and
Amazon.
Oncology is the largest area of therapy in the global drugs
market with market researcher IMS predicting it will increase to
$83-$88 billion by 2016 from $62 billion in 2011. Computational
genomics - using computers to decipher a person's genetic
instructions and the mutations in cancerous cells - is emerging
as the driver of this growth.
Life Technologies Corp and Illumina Inc
are among firms developing equipment that can extract a person's
entire genetic code - their genome - from a cell sample.
The newest machines are about the size of an office printer
and can sequence a genome in a day, compared with six to eight
weeks a few years ago. They can read the 3.2 billion chemical
"bases" that make up the human genetic code for $1,000, compared
with $100,000 dollars in 2008.
Growing numbers of software engineers are needed to help
make sense of all this data.
"Many labs can now generate the data but fewer people or
labs have the expertise and infrastructure to analyse it - this
is becoming the bottleneck," said Gad Getz, who heads the Cancer
Genome Analysis group at the Broad Institute in Boston, jointly
run by MIT and Harvard.
Getz is one of a new generation of computational biologists
who develop algorithms to parse data from tens of thousands of
cell samples, shared with research institutes around the globe.
He and his team of 30 are trying to establish recurring
patterns in the mutations and how they are linked to tumour
growth. They are using some 1,200 processing units, each with
4-8 gigabytes of random access memory - about the computing
power that comes with most desktop PCs.
HARVESTING KNOWLEDGE
Eli Lilly CEO John Lechleiter sees potential for progress.
"We are starting to harvest the knowledge that we gained
through the sequencing of the human genome, our understanding of
human genetics, disease pathways. We've got new tools that we
can use in the laboratory to help us get to an answer much, much
faster," said Lechleiter, whose firm is co-owner of the rights
to bowel cancer drug Erbitux.
Approved drugs that take genetic information into account
include Amgen's Vectibix and AstraZeneca's
Iressa. But both these drugs derive from a single mutation.
Sequencing has laid bare many more mutant genes - often hundreds
in any given tumour - and highlighted the need for a subtler
approach to cancer treatment.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer
medicines, has spent several million euros on information
technology for a pilot scheme examining how cancer cells in
petri dishes react to new drugs. The scheme involves crunching
hundreds of terabytes of gene sequences.
"It's the first large-scale in-house sequencing project for
Roche and we expect more to follow in the near future," said
Bryn Roberts, Roche's head of informatics in drug research and
early development.
Roberts said the project, which uses processing power
equivalent to hundreds of high-end desktop PCs, was self
contained but there were plans to draw in external data. This
would require advances in cloud computing - using software and
computing power from remote data centres - but Roberts said the
technology would soon be available.
"The scale of the problem means the solution will be on an
international collaborative scale," he said.
OPPORTUNITIES IN CLOUDS
The trend of using cloud computing networks to allow
commercial and public researchers to share cancer data is
promising for the likes of IBM and Google which
according to GBI Research are already established providers of
cloud computing to drug makers' research efforts.
Amazon, with its cloud computing unit AWS, said it
is benefiting as life science researchers rethink how data is
stored, analysed and shared. "We are happy with the growth we
are seeing," a spokesman said, declining to provide figures.
Microsoft said it was dedicating "significant
resources" to the expansion of cloud computing in the health and
life sciences markets.
"Pharma R&D will be working with other technology companies,
like Microsoft, in developing new algorithms, methodologies and
indeed even therapies themselves," said Les Jordan, chief
technology strategist at Microsoft's Life Sciences unit.
The world's largest business software company SAP
has teamed up with German genetic testing specialist Qiagen
. They are modifying SAP database software so that
certain cancer diagnostic tests, which now keep a network of
super computers busy for days, can be run on a desktop PC within
hours.
Genetic analysis has revealed that types of cancer, now
treated as one because they are in the same organ and look the
same under the microscope, are driven by different genetics.
Hans Lehrach at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular
Genetics in Berlin says every single tumour should be seen as an
"orphan disease", using a term for rare illnesses that typically
prompt drug regulators to make drug approval easier.
He has designed a software he describes as a virtual
patient. It suggests a drug or a mix of drugs based on each
tumour's genetic fingerprint. A single case can take several
days to be processed.
Lehrach, a geneticist who says he has written software code
throughout his scientific career, likens his approach to that of
a meteorologist who regards every day's set of readings as
unique.
Taking the analogy further, he says the convention of
stratifying cancer patients is equivalent to a weather forecast
based on simple rules such as 'red sky in the morning, sailor
take warning'.
At a unit of Berlin's Charite university hospital, 20
patients left with no other treatment options for their
aggressive type of skin cancer are being diagnosed based on
Lehrach's computer model.
The trial is exploratory and there are no results yet on the
overall treatment success, but the project, like many others, is
driven by the hope that cancer can be wrestled down by sheer
computing power.
(additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Janet
McBride)