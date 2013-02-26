Feb 26 (Reuters Health) - More young women are being
diagnosed with advanced, metastatic breast cancer than were
three decades ago, a new study said, but the overall rate of
cancer in that group is still small.
One in 173 women will develop breast cancer before she turns
40, researchers said, and the prognosis tends to be worse for
younger patients.
In the new study, a team led by Dr Rebecca Johnson at
Seattle Children's Hospital and the University of Washington
found the rate of metastatic breast cancer rose about 2 percent
each year between 1976 and 2009 among younger women.
"We think that the likelihood is that since this change has
been so marked over just a couple of decades, that it's
something external, a modifiable lifestyle-related risk factor
or perhaps an environmental toxic exposure, but we don't know
what," Johnson said.
One possibility is that overeating and lack of exercise are
driving up early-life metastatic breast cancer rates, Johnson
said. The use of hormonal birth control could play a role, she
said.
Johnson and her colleagues analyzed data from cancer
registries run by the National Cancer Institute.
They found that the number of early breast cancer diagnoses
increased among middle-aged and older women during the study
period, likely due to widespread screening.
The only other change in cancer incidence was among the
youngest women, between ages 25 and 39. In that group, the
number of women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer - which
has spread to the bones, brain or lungs - rose from one in
65,000 in 1976 to one in 34,000 in 2009.
More of the increase appeared to be in cancers that are
sensitive to estrogen, which is "comparatively fortunate," the
authors note, because those cancers are somewhat more responsive
to treatment and have longer average survival rates.
Still, metastatic cancer is the most dangerous kind, with
less than one-third of women surviving at least five years after
diagnosis, Johnson's team wrote Tuesday in the Journal of the
American Medical Association.
Dr Julie Margenthaler, who has studied breast cancer in
young women at the Washington University School of Medicine in
St. Louis, said the new study was limited by a lack of data on
women's family histories, including which ones were carriers of
BRCA gene mutations.
Women with those mutations are known to be at high risk of
developing breast and ovarian cancer at a young age.
"It is intriguing data, but I think that it's going to have
to be validated in some other datasets," said Margenthaler, who
was not involved in the new research.
Because the overall rate of cancer in young women is still
low, Johnson said the findings shouldn't cause alarm - but
should prompt further research.
"We're certainly not advocating any changes in screening
mammography practices. This is an increase, but it's small on a
population level," she said. "There's no reason that because
you're 35 and see this report, you need to go out and get a
mammogram right away."
The government-backed U.S. Preventive Services Task Force
recommends that women between age 50 and 74 get a mammogram
every other year, with the option to start earlier based on a
woman's own values.
"Women need to notice changes in their bodies - breast
lumps, feeling bad, and promptly seek medical attention for
those," Johnson said. "There's a tremendous survival improvement
associated with diagnosis before the cancer spreads."
SOURCE: bit.ly/MvXYT6 Journal of the American Medical
Association, online February 26, 2013.
(Reporting by Genevra Pittman; Editing by Christine Soares and
Eric Walsh)