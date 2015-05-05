LONDON May 5 Candriam Investors Group said it
had raised 76 million euros ($84.3 million) in a new hedge fund
that bets on rising and falling stock indexes based on
mathematical models and was now looking for fresh external
capital.
The fund was launched in December with just 15 million euros
in assets and has since attracted investors such as private
banks and insurers, said Candriam, part of New York Life
Investment Management Group.
Candriam's head of systematic funds, Steeve Brument, said
assets in the fund could double from current levels by the end
of 2015. Candriam manages 89 billion euros in assets across its
funds.
"At a time of so much macroeconomic and geopolitical
upheaval, this approach takes advantage of trends as well as
volatility in the equity markets," Brument said.
The fund, which invests in equity index futures globally,
has returned 6.6 percent so far this year, beating a 5.4 percent
rise in the Eurekahedge Long Short Equities Hedge Fund Index.
The fund charges a 0.75 percent management fee and takes a
20 percent cut in any outperformance.
($1 = 0.9019 euros)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)