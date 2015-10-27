Oct 27 Candriam Investors Group, a pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm, said it appointed Keith Dixson as its head of international development.

Dixson, who will be based in the company's London office, will report to Candriam Chief Executive Naïm Abou-Jaoudé.

He will be responsible for the implementation of the Candriam's international development objectives outside Europe, focusing particularly on North America and Asia.

Dixson previously worked at Cheyne Capital where he was a partner in its business development division.

Candriam Investors Group is a unit of asset management firm New York Life Investment Management. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)