STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Confectionery retailer
Candyking said on Friday it would abandon plans for a listing on
the Stockholm exchange in the wake of a profit warning this week
due to fires at two of its suppliers.
"According to our assessment, Candyking's long-term earnings
potential is not affected by the described circumstances,
however, they have created uncertainty in the market, which at
least in the short-term would burden Candyking's standing as a
listed company," Candyking said in a statement.
The company said in late November it would sell shares worth
up to 830 million crowns ($126 million) in its initial price
offering at the Stockholm bourse.
($1 = 6.5914 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)