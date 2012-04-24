* Rain this week comes on top of moisture boost last weekend * Cool evening temperatures favor sugar concentration SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil's world-leading sugarcane belt will get widespread rain later this week that will help to speed growth in much of the main center-south crop that dry weather in February and March had stunted, local weather forecaster Somar said. The new, heavy rainfall expected over all of Sao Paulo and Parana states in the second half of this week will likely push back the start of harvesting until next week, meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos said in a bulletin released late on Monday. The new rains will add to the soil moisture accumulated over the past weekend, during which rains over the main cane belt helped newly planted cane fields which had been struggling under the dry weather of the past months. In addition to the return of regular rainfall over the cane areas, night temperatures have dropped. This "allows for a greater concentration of sugars in the plants, ... especially in those cane plants that are in the final stage of maturation prior to being harvested in the coming weeks," Santos said. He went on to say that despite the new rains and the favorable temperatures, the growth of biomass is still below normal for this time of year. Some areas in northwestern Sao Paulo and eastern Mato Grosso do Sul remained more than 40 percent shy of normal soil moisture levels, Somar said. Brazil's center-south cane crop, which accounts for 90 percent of the country's total output, fell for the first time in 11 years last season to 493 million tonnes due to drought and aging cane fields whose yields dropped rapidly. Forecasts for the new crop that officially started in April are all over the map, ranging from 460 million tonnes to 560 million. The harvest typically runs until November or December. Santos commented on the forecast by Canaplan released last Thursday, which was one of the lowest views on the new crop at 470 million tonnes. He said output would only fall to this level if there were a "climatological disaster" in the second half of the year. He said it would require conditions similar to 2009 when unusually wet weather suspended harvesting for 60 days and reduced the sugar content within the cane. He said that 510-520 million tonnes was more likely at this point to be the outcome of the center-south crush this year. The four month weather outlook was for wetter weather, which would favor the development of the cane crop that would be harvested in the second half of 2012. For FACTBOX on recent cane forecasts: (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Sofina Mirza-Reid)