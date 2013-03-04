March 4 CanElson Drilling Inc : * Announces strong fourth quarter and annual financial results and declares fourth quarter dividend * Q4 earnings per share C$0.18 * Q4 services revenue C$67.8 million up 6% from last year * Says plan to expand service offering in Mexico in 2013 * All figures in C$ * Q4 earnings per share view C$0.17, revenue view C$68.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text * Further company coverage