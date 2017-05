Oct 6 Diversified chemicals company Superior Plus Corp said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$324.1 million.

Canexus shareholders will get 0.153 of a Superior share. This works out to C$1.74 for each share, a premium of 47.5 percent to Canexus closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)