Feb 8 Canadian forest products company
Canfor Corp posted a quarterly loss, hurt by weak pulp
markets and higher input costs.
The company, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in Canfor Pulp
Ltd Partnership, posted a loss of C$44.1 million, or 31
Canadian cent a share, compared with a profit of C$32.9 million,
or 23 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Sales fell 8 percent to C$576.2 million ($578.9 million).
Canfor produces oriented strand boards, which, like plywood,
are commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors, softwood
lumber and other wood products.
It is one among the several pulp and lumber companies hit by
low pulp prices, high inventories, rising input costs and
falling Chinese demand.
Canfor shares closed at C$11.26 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.