Feb 8 Canadian forest products company Canfor Corp posted a quarterly loss, hurt by weak pulp markets and higher input costs.

The company, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in Canfor Pulp Ltd Partnership, posted a loss of C$44.1 million, or 31 Canadian cent a share, compared with a profit of C$32.9 million, or 23 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Sales fell 8 percent to C$576.2 million ($578.9 million).

Canfor produces oriented strand boards, which, like plywood, are commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors, softwood lumber and other wood products.

It is one among the several pulp and lumber companies hit by low pulp prices, high inventories, rising input costs and falling Chinese demand.

Canfor shares closed at C$11.26 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.