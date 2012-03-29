March 29 CanElson Drilling Inc said it
will buy privately held CanGas Solutions Ltd in a stock deal
worth C$9.7 million as it looks to power its drilling equipment
with natural gas to cut fuel costs.
CanGas provides natural gas transport services in Alberta
and Saskatchewan.
CanElson will issue about 2.05 million shares to CanGas
shareholders. CanElson shares closed at C$4.71 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Oilfield services provider CanElson is speeding up its plans
to use both diesel as well cheaper natural gas for its drilling
equipment.
CanElson will acquire six natural gas transport trailers,
three portable custom engineered natural gas compression systems
as part of the deal.