March 22 U.S. health regulators on Friday
approved the first ever antibody that can counteract the effect
of all types of toxins known to cause botulism, a
muscle-paralyzing illness caused by a highly poisonous agent
that health regulators regard as a bioterrorism threat.
The antidote, Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent, is made by
Winnipeg, Canada-based Cangene Corp, and was developed
under a $427 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services that makes the company eligible for a
supplementary payment upon the treatment's FDA approval.
Cangene's treatment will be used on patients who show signs
of botulism following suspected exposure to the seven types of
botulinum nerve toxin that are known to cause the illness.
"This product approval meets an urgent unmet medical need
for the treatment of sporadic cases of life-threatening botulism
and provides a medical countermeasure should botulinum nerve
toxins be used in a terrorism event," said Dr. Karen Midthun,
director of FDA's center for biologics evaluation and research.
The botulinum toxin has been of concern to the U.S. military
and its allies as a biowarfare weapon since World War Two and,
in more recent times, as a potential bioterrorist threat to the
public, according to U.S. health regulators.
The disease is usually spread by infected food, wounds or by
a child consuming soil that contains the bacteria. It causes
rapid muscle-loss and weakness that if left untreated, can lead
to death due to respiratory failure.
A total of 140 cases of botulism were reported to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2011, of which 73
percent were infant botulism, 14 percent were foodborne and 9
percent were from infected wounds.
The FDA approval for Cangene's treatment, made from horse
plasma, is based on tests only on animals, as it was not
feasible or ethical to conduct such tests in humans, the FDA
said.
The treatment, to be branded as BAT, was in 2007 added to
the United States' national repository of antibiotics for use in
case of a public health emergency.
BAT was designated an orphan drug by the FDA, which means it
will get seven years of exclusivity from the date of its U.S.
approval. A panel of advisers to the FDA last month voted to
recommend approval of the product.
Cangene's shares are up about 50 percent since the beginning
of this year, and closed at C$2.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Friday.