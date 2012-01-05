(Follows alerts)
Jan 5 Canada's Cangene Corp said
it will cut 120 positions, about 17 percent of its workforce,
and save $6 million to $7 million per year.
The financial impact of the cuts is expected to be neutral
in current fiscal year with the cost savings being offset by
severance costs, the biopharmaceutical company said in a
statement.
The company also appointed Gary Floyd as chief operating
officer.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.04 on Thursday on the
Toronto stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)