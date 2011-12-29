Dec 29 Canadian miner CaNickel Mining Ltd
said it will cut production at its flagship Bucko Lake
Mine by nearly a third due to unfavorable nickel prices and to
preserve capital.
Nickel prices, which had peaked at just under $29,500 a
tonne in late February, have largely been on a downslope since.
LME three-month nickel currently trades for $18,195 a tonne.
The company, formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc, said
the period of reduced operations at the mine is uncertain at
this time.
CaNickel will reduce production at the mine located in
Manitoba to 400-500 tonnes per day (tpd) from the current
600-700 tpd. This will reduce the company's expenses to about
C$1.7 million per month from C$2.7 million per month, the
company said in a statement.
The company also entered into an agreement with Hong
Kong-based Luckyup Investment Ltd to increase its one-year term
debt facility to $25 million from $15 million.
Shares of the company closed at 4 Canadian cents on Thursday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.