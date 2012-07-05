July 5 CaNickel Mining Ltd will
continue to suspend operations at its Bucko Lake Nickel mine in
Manitoba due to low prices, and the company said its chief
executive has resigned.
Dianmin Chen will resign on July 17 due to personal reasons.
He will be replaced by Chairman Wenfeng Liu on an interim basis.
Manitoba regulators in May asked the company to stop work at
the Bucko Lake mine until an independent engineer reviewed the
current mining plan and audited mining operations over the past
12 months.
The stop-work order has now been lifted, CaNickel said on
Thursday. However, with nickel prices down 9 percent
this year, the company is not resuming operations at the mine.
CaNickel shares closed at 10 Canadian cents on Thursday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.