(Corrects Canmarc's valuation in paragraph one)
Nov 28 Cominar Real Estate Investment
Trust plans to buy units of Canmarc REIT
it does not already own, in a deal that values the latter at
C$838 million ($800.38 million)
Cominar, which already owns 15 percent of Canmarc, is the
second biggest unitholder and is offering C$15.30 per unit, a
premium of 15 percent to Canmarc's Friday close.
Canmarc board of trustees was not prepared to enter into
discussions when approached, said Cominar in a statement.
Cominar said Canmarc's unitholders could choose from an all
cash offer or exchange each Canmarc Unit they hold for 0.7054
Cominar Units, with an aggregate maximum of 16 million Cominar
units available under this option.
($1 = 1.0470 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)