* Cominar deal values Canmarc at C$838 mln
* Canmarc trustees did not respond to Cominar's offer for
talks
* Deal to add to Cominar's earnings
Nov 28 Cominar Real Estate Investment
Trust said it plans to buy the units of Canmarc REIT
it does not already own in a deal that values the
latter at C$838 million ($800.38 million).
Cominar, which already owns 15 percent of Canmarc and is the
second biggest unitholder, is offering C$15.30 per unit, a
premium of 15 percent to Canmarc's Friday close.
The board of trustees of Canmarc, formerly known as Homburg
Canada Real Estate Investment Trust, was not prepared to enter
into discussions when approached, Cominar said in a statement.
Canmarc will add 8.8 million square feet of real estate if
the deal goes through, it said in a statement, increasing its
asset base by 42 percent.
Cominar said Canmarc's unitholders could choose from an
all-cash offer or exchange each Canmarc unit they hold for
0.7054 Cominar units, with a total of 16 million Cominar units
available under this option.
The transaction will immediately add to Cominar's
distributable income, funds from operations and adjusted funds
from operation, the company said in a statement.
National Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Caisse
Centrale Desjardins have provided Cominar with a commitment to
fund the entire consideration payable for Canmarc units and
support post-closing refinancing and liquidity requirements.
($1 = 1.0470 Canadian dollars)
